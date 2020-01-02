Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

A young girl is recovering in a Vancouver-based hospital after an explosion on a lake in Cranbrook over the holidays.

According to a GoFundMe campaign made this week, several people were involved in an accident resulting from an explosion on Dec. 27. Claire Mannon, 18, was taken to hospital in Cranbrook and flown by air ambulance to Vancouver, where where she currently is receiving treatment for significant burns to over 35 per cent of her body.

A group of people were ice skating at a frozen lake outside Cranbrook, when they started a fire in a barrel to warm up, according to Sarah Sims, a local family relative.

However, the cause of the explosion— whether something had been stored inside the barrel and buried by ashes — remains unknown, said Sims.

“Basically, it was a contained fire that exploded for unknown reasons, is the most accurate description,” said Sims.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed the incident, noting paramedics responded to a call at a frozen lake near Baker Mountain Road.

“Two ambulance crews and a community paramedic were dispatched to the scene,” reads the statement. “Paramedics cared for three patients, two of which had minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital. One patient sustained life-threatening injuries – they were cared for by BCEHS critical care paramedics and transported to a Vancouver hospital by air ambulance.”

Sims said Mannon will remain in Vancouver until she can be safely transported home to Arizona in the U.S., which could happen as soon as Thursday. Once back home in Phoneix, doctors can investigate the full extent of the burns and determine specific treatment plans.

Sims said doctors have estimated treatment will require 30 months in hospital.

Sims credits the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association for supporting the family through the Burn Fund. She said firefighters came to the hospital after the accident and offered assistance, contacting counterparts in Vancouver who helped family members following Mannon’s transfer to the Lower Mainland.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Just Posted

Year in Review: Tree bylaw sprouts in Langley Township

After literally years of debate, a tree protection bylaw was passed

Year in Review: Carson Crimeni’s tragic death and community’s response most impactful story of 2019

The investigation into the teen’s death is expected to continue into 2020

Year in Review: Aldergrove preps for building boom downtown

Big changes are on the drawing board for the near future

Year In Review: Big changes at Langley high schools from Poppy to LSS

Debates over middle schools, new schools, and major renos took place

Year in Review: New ER, new MRI on the way for Langley Memorial

Construction is underway after years of fundraising

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Grouse Mountain ski resort purchased by B.C.-based Northland Properties

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions

Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Most Read