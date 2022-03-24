Langley RCMP have taken a youth into custody after an Aldergrove grocery store manager was pepper sprayed Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Youth arrested after Aldergrove grocery manager pepper sprayed in face

Mounties were able to quickly identify a youth and went to a nearby residence

Langley RCMP went to a local home to arrest a youth, identified from video after pepper spraying the manager of an Aldergrove grocery store Thursday.

Footage allowed the police to swiftly identify a person after the incident in the Freshco on Fraser Highway.

“The youth is known to police,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said. “[The youth] has been a problem at Freshco and was asked to leave.”

Instead the youth pepper sprayed the manager in the face and left the scene.

“Members watched the video and immediately identified the kid,” she said.

The youth has been arrested for assault.

