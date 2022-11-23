Crime

Youth hit in face with firework in Surrey; police looking for white car

Surrey RCMP say victim and a friend were on 148 Street near 104 Avenue when it happened

The vehicle suspected of being used in an assault with a firework on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

The vehicle suspected of being used in an assault with a firework on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police are looking for a white car after they say someone drove up to two young people and shot a firework at them, hitting one of them in the face.

Surrey RCMP say it happened Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 12:38 a.m. They say the victim and a friend were on 148 Street near the intersection of 104 Avenue and 148 Street when a small, white, four-door hatchback (with a sunroof) drove slowly past them and an occupant of the vehicle fired a firework at the pair.

The firework hit the victim’s forehead and “minor injuries were sustained.” Police say the victim came to the detachment at 10395 148 Street after he was hurt.

RCMP say the investigation is in early stages and it appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Investigators have reviewed the traffic camera footage from the intersection and released a photo of the suspect vehicle. Police say there were two other vehicles in the area that may have witnessed this incident.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage to contact police. The suspect vehicle was travelling south on 148 street at 12:34 a.m. when the firework was shot off and then the vehicle turned right (westbound) onto 104 Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Artists’ paddles hung in Victoria symbolize commitment to reconciliation
Next story
Northwest NDP MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences

Just Posted

Brooklyn Mackenzie, Sarah K, Carina Szabo, Anna H at the seventh annual Willowbrook Mall Charity Shopping Night. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Willowbrook mall’s new concept attracts hundreds to charity shopping night

Jason St. Germain of Cit-E with an electric kick scooter. Langley Township is expected to create new rules for using the scooters on local roads as part of a provincial pilot project. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Rules for electric scooter use coming to Langley Township

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township to take second look at several big developments

Langley Christian Lightning Jr. boys team manager Simon Cui was hoisted into the air by his teammates with the Eastern Valley trophy on Nov. 10, a week when LCS teams won four of five championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Four championships in three days: a great week for Langley Christian Lightning teams

Pop-up banner image