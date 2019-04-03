Youth in Ontario terrorism case released on strict conditions

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

A youth charged with terrorism-related offences is being released with strict conditions following a bail hearing in Kingston, Ont.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be required to be in the presence of one of two approved family members at all times.

READ MORE: Ontario youth faces new terrorism charges

He is also forbidden to use the internet unless it’s approved for education reasons and he must remain in Ontario, surrender his passport and wear an RCMP-supplied electronic-monitoring device.

The youth was charged in late January after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

Police said at the time that the youth had plotted a terrorist attack but had not chosen a specific target.

READ MORE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

None of the evidence, submissions or reasons presented during the hearing can be published under a separate publication ban that covers bail hearings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘He hugs everybody’: Women divided over defence of Biden
Next story
RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Just Posted

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s waterpark could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Popularity of electric car chargers up 3,000% in Langley Township

The stations gave out almost 10,000 charges last year

The greenhouse will ask for an ALC permit for the popular light show

A short timeline and uncertainty over permits led Darvonda Nurseries to move… Continue reading

Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report

Communication, a bad piece of equipment, and other issues contributed to the incident

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Most Read