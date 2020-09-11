A Sept. 8 satellite image shows haze over much of southern B.C. A special weather statement about wildfire haze remains in place as of Friday, Sept. 11. (Environment Canada)

Yup, Langley was hot Thursday

The thermometer hit 32.4 degrees Celsius but the forecast is for milder temperatures for a few days

Felt hot Thursday?

That’s because it was one of the hottest days of the summer.

Langley hit 32.4 degrees Celsius by mid-afternoon on Sept. 10, according to Environment Canada.

Friday and through the weekend will be warm but milder. The forecast calls for a high of 23 Friday, 22 Saturday with sun. Partly cloudy conditions with a high of around 22 degrees is forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Then the rain is supposed to return by Tuesday so the haze will continue.

For the entire Lower Mainland, there’s a special weather statement in effect since Sept. 8 due to the wildfire smoke from outside the region.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes,” Environment Canada said. “Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.”

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at www.airmap.ca and http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html .

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspects sought in assault, boot theft

Just Posted

Yup, Langley was hot Thursday

The thermometer hit 32.4 degrees Celsius but the forecast is for milder temperatures for a few days

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS: Back to school

Langley Advance Times is looking to share your back to school photos with the community

Gold scammers take $500 from Langley man

A second attempt was rebuffed in Aldergrove

Suspects sought in assault, boot theft

Langley RCMP are investigating two local crimes

Aldergrove hockey play makes the move to France to play for the Morzine Penguins

Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Lower Mainland hit-and-run

Surrey motorist faces two years in jail after killing a pedestrian in Maple Ridge, then fleeing

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Most Read