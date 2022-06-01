Zaron hopes to return to Langley Rams coaching duties after not guilty verdict

Coach spent almost two years awaiting trial from 2020

Howie Zaron is expecting to resume coaching duties for the Langley Rams this year, after recently being found not guilty of a drug possession charge in Surrey Provincial Court.

“The Langley Rams have sent an application to reinstate me,” Zaron said.

He believes the Rams are waiting to hear from the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) before it is final.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Rams organization for comment.

Zaron, the head coach of the Rams until 2020, was sidelined when he was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking following a Langley RCMP investigation in the summer of 2020.

Local police said a search of a home and vehicle in Brookswood resulted in the discovery of a small amount of cocaine packaged in 17 “flaps.”

While awaiting trial, Zaron was suspended, according to Rams management. The club’s board of directors had protocols that said any coach facing trial was to be suspended until the issue was resolved.

Zaron’s two-day trial ended on May 18 this year with a not guilty verdict.

He said he accepted the suspension while he was awaiting trial, and now that he’s been found not guilty he wants to resume his coaching duties.

However, Blake Roberts, a board member of the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) was not sure that Zaron should be immediately re-instated.

“Leagues such as the BCFC can and should have higher standards,” he said, suggesting the league should consider the court transcripts of the trial before making a decision.

Roberts said this was his own opinion and he was not speaking on behalf of the BCFC.

The Rams’ view is that Zaron can return having been cleared of the criminal charge, Roberts said. “I don’t accept that.”

Zaron said he couldn’t imagine why he would not be allowed back after the verdict.

“All I know is I was found not guilty by a judge in a B.C. court,” Zaron said.

