The donation to Wildlife Preservation Canada focused on the Fraser Valley Wetlands endangered species for the Western Painted Turtle breeding and release program. (Greater Vancouver Zoo photo)

Zoo donates $31K to endangered wildlife, some in Fraser Valley

In Sept., the Zoo will host its inaugural Turtle Dash to get the community moving for conservation

Aldergrove’s Greater Vancouver Zoo announced last week they have donated more than $31,000 to three animal conservation organizations over the past year.

To help counter the Canadian threat of wildlife extinction, the Zoo has raised and donated over $10,000 to organizations to fund projects at Wildlife Preservation Canada, CPAWS Southern Alberta Grizzly Bear Recovery Program and the International Rhino Foundation.

“We are proudly committed to the preservation and conservation of wildlife species,” stated Alex Jin, zoo director.

“Through continuing to educate and inspire our guests on conservation, we are able to support foundations such as these which are making a significant impact in creating a prosperous future for wildlife.”

Southern Alberta Grizzly Bear Recovery Program used the donated funds to assist with land-use planning management for grizzly bear recovery and to increase public awareness and support.

The zoo’s donation to Wildlife Preservation Canada focused on the Fraser Valley Wetlands endangered species and was equally distributed between the Oregon spotted frog and western painted Turtle breeding and release programs.

Finally, the International Rhino Foundation has used the donation to continue to protect five species of rhinos from poaching and habitat loss through educational efforts.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo’s generous funding has directly benefited our work to recover endangered species here in BC,” stated Lance Woolaver, executive director of Wildlife Preservation Canada.

“Our collaboration is an excellent model demonstrating how zoos and conservation organizations can work closely together for successful hands-on species conservation. Together through conservation breeding and releases, we have been able to bolster populations of the Oregon spotted frog and western painted turtle here in the Fraser River valley.”

In 2015, the Zoo was honoured to win Peter Karsten’s Conservation Award for its work with the western painted turtle.

On September 14, the Zoo will host its inaugural Turtle Dash, a 5 kilometre turtle dash and 1 kilometre hatchling run to get the community moving for conservation.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to wildlife conservation programs and organizations. Guests can sign up to the event to support the cause on the Zoo’s website.

Zoo donates $31K to endangered wildlife, some in Fraser Valley

