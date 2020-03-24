Aldergrove zoo closes to public due to COVID-19, extends current memberships

The Greater Vancouver facility hopes to ‘reopen shortly,’ though no date has been set

The Greater Vancouver Zoo, in Aldergrove, has closed its doors to the public amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced on Wednesday, the 120-acre facility which houses nearly 140 species of animals, said there is no timeline for the closure.

“While the current situation has been unexpected, we shall remain optimistic to reopen shortly,” the zoo elaborated in an official statement.

For those with March memberships, the zoo will extend their validity with time equivalent to the duration of its closure.

It added that it has “taken additional steps to maintain a safe and clean environment” for its employees – including 9 new sanitation stations spread throughout the sprawling zoo.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver Zoo animals suffer ‘bordeom and frustration,’Humane Society says

Before its full-scale closure, the facility had refrained from letting the public in its Vivarium during the COVID-19 outbreak, an indoor enclosure for reptiles.

“We will continue to monitor the situation [and the advice of WorkSafeBC and the BC Centre for Disease Control] and update the website with new information if and when things change,” it said.

More information will be made available on the zoo’s website.

Coronavirus

