Legal Notice Land Act Logo

April 06, 2023

Land Act: Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that Eleanor Parsons from Langley, BC, has applied to the Ministry of Forest lands Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development (FLNROD), Surrey for a dock installation situated on Crown land located at 10162 Allard Crescent, Langley BC

The Lands File Number for this application Is 2412357. Comments on this application may be submitted in two ways: Online via the Application and Reasons for Decision Database Website at: https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/applications. By mail to the Senior Land Officer at 200-10428 153rd st, Surrey, BC V3R1E1

Comments will be received by the Ministry of Forests Lands Natural Resource Operations And Rural Development until May 9,2023

Comments received after this date may not be considered.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. For information, contact Information Access Operations at the Ministry of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services in Victoria at: www.gov.bc.ca/citz/iao/.

Map 1

