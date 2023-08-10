Public Notice Logo

August 10, 2023

Landlords Contractual Lien – U-Haul Storage Center Langley

U-Haul Storage Center Langley claims a Landlords Contractual Lien against the following persons goods in storage at 19316 56th Ave Langley, BC Tel: 604-530-4455. Auction is subject to cancellation at anytime without notice.

Table 1

A sale will take place online at www.ibid4storage.com starting at 10AM on Monday, August 28th, 2023 till 10AM Wednesday, August 30th, 2023. Winners will be contacted by email at the end of the auction. Room contents are personal/household goods unless noted otherwise. Bids will be for the entire contents of each locker unit.

