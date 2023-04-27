Legal Notice Warehouse Lien Act Logo

April 27, 2023

Landlords Contractual Lien – U-Haul Storage

U-Haul Storage Center Langley claims a Landlords Contractual Lien against the following persons goods in storage at 19316 56thAve. Surrey, BC. Tel: 604-530-4455. Auction is subject to cancellation at any time.

Rosemary King

Jessica Rodriguez

David Parry

Jennifer Blum

Tristin Hooge

Remo Virginillo

Jennifer Stapleton

Ali Sabbaghi

Sabrina Geering

Deni Hilder

Jody Mercredi

A sale will take place at ibid4storage.com. The auction will end at 11.00 AM, on May 05,2023, unless bidding battle begins. Room contents are personal/household goods unless noted otherwise. Bids will be for the entire contents of each locker.

