February 23, 2023

Notice of Intent to Exercise Repairman’s Lien Act Country Road Enterprises LT

For arrears of Vehicle repairs amounting to $5,505.10, plus additional costs of storage that accrue. $10,400.00 to date and accumulating daily. 2006 International 7500 Serial Number 1HTWKAZN16J343849 To be sold by Harbour International Trucks Ltd. 19880- 96 Ave, Langley BC , V1M0B8. Phone 780-732-4910 Available for sale on or around 30 days after our advertisement.

Just Posted

Langley’s junior curlers James Jones (Skip), Daniel Sutherland (3rd), Austun Arnold (2nd), Inara Ozeroff (Lead) won in their block at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley junior curlers make coach proud

A six-storey building under construction on 221A Street near Langley Memorial Hospital will provide rental housing for seniors. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Seniors rental complex on Langley’s Hospital Hill soon ready to welcome tenants

Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love