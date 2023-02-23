Notice of Intent to Exercise Repairman’s Lien Act Country Road Enterprises LT

For arrears of Vehicle repairs amounting to $5,505.10, plus additional costs of storage that accrue. $10,400.00 to date and accumulating daily. 2006 International 7500 Serial Number 1HTWKAZN16J343849 To be sold by Harbour International Trucks Ltd. 19880- 96 Ave, Langley BC , V1M0B8. Phone 780-732-4910 Available for sale on or around 30 days after our advertisement.