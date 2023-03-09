Notice of Public Hearing – BYLAW No.5854

Notice of Public Hearing

Proposed Community Plan Amendment

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet and hold a Public Hearing.

AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, all persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaw that is the subject of the hearing.

BYLAW NO. 5854

APPLICATION NO. BA000040

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5854 proposes to amend the Langley Official Community Plan Schedule 3 Development Permit Areas: Streamside Protection and Enhancement by clarifying the process to confirm applicable watercourse regulations, in particular for Class C watercourses.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw No. 5854 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from March 2 to 13, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held:

Date: Monday, March 13

Time: 7:00pm

Place: Township of Langley Civic Facility Fraser River Presentation Theatre, 4th Floor

Address: 20338 – 65 Avenue

To register to speak, go to www.tol.ca/speakers. Written submissions, mailed to Legislative Services at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 3J1 or emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca, will be accepted up to and during the hearing and will form part of the public record. Mayor and Council are not permitted to receive further input following the conclusion of a Public Hearing.

Community Development Division | 604.533.6034