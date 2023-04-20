Notice of Public Hearing – Proposed Zoning Changes – BYLAW NOS. 5857 & 5858

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet and hold a Public Hearing.

AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, all persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing.

BYLAW NOS. 5857 & 5858 PROJECT NO. 13-19-0343 APPLICATION NOS. RO100249 / DP101400

AGENT/OWNER: Qualico Developments (Vancouver) Inc. 201, 6525 – 177B St, Surrey BC V3S 5N4 LOCATION: 26739 and 26771 – 24 Ave (see map) LEGAL: Lots 3 and 4 Section 19 Township 13 NWD Plan 36004 PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5857 proposes to amend the Aldergrove Community Plan by increasing the permitted density for the site. Bylaw No. 5858 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Zone R-1A and Residential Compact Lot Zone R-CL(A) for the development of 32 single family lots. A streamside protection development permit application has also been submitted.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5857 and 5858, Development Permit No. 101400 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 20 to May 1, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held:

Date: Monday, May 1 Time: 7:00pm Place: Township of Langley Civic Facility Fraser River Presentation Theatre, 4th Floor Address: 20338 – 65 Ave

To register to speak, go to www.tol.ca/speakers. Written submissions, mailed to Legislative Services at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 3J1 or emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca, will be accepted up to and during the hearing and will form part of the public record. Mayor and Council are not permitted to receive further input following the conclusion of a Public Hearing.