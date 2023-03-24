City of Langley

March 24, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing

Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet and hold a Public Hearing.

AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, all persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing.

BYLAW NOS. 5849 & 5850

PROJECT NO. 08-26-0221

APPLICATION NOS. RO100248 / DP101190
OWNER: 1179203 BC Ltd.

16683 – 28 Ave, Surrey BC V3Z 0A9
AGENT: Ciccozzi Architecture Inc.
1500, 1095 West Pender St, Vancouver BC V6E 2M6
LOCATION: 20069 – 80 Ave (see map)
LEGAL: Lot 41 Section 26 Township 8 NWD Plan 40737
PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5849 proposes to amend the Willoughby Community Plan and the Latimer Neighbourhood Plan by redesignating the eastern portion of the site to Commercial / Mixed Use. Bylaw No. 5850 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-180 to facilitate development of two 7-storey mixed-use buildings consisting of ground floor commercial space and 289 apartments. A development permit application has also been submitted.
Map 1

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5849 and 5850, Development Permit No. 101190 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from March 23 to April 3, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held:

Date: Monday, April 3
Time: 7:00 PM
Place:

Township of Langley Civil Facility

Fraser River Presentation Theatre, 4th Floor
Address: 20338 – 65 Ave

To register to speak, go to www.tol.ca/speakers. Written submissions, mailed to Legislative Services at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 3J1 or emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca, will be accepted up to and during the hearing and will form part of the public record. Mayor and Council are not permitted to receive further input following the conclusion of a Public Hearing.

