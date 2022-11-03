Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet and hold a Public Hearing.

AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, all persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing.

BYLAW NOS. 5814 & 5815

PROJECT NO. 08-23-0172

APPLICATION NO. RO100158

OWNERS: Arihant Ventures Ltd. 1304621 BC Ltd./1304712 BC Ltd.1304717 BC Ltd./1304721 BC Ltd.401, 15336 – 31 Ave, Surrey BC V3Z 0X2Pollyco (Latimer) Ventures Ltd.1217509 BC Ltd./1305654 BC Ltd.320, 20780 Willoughby Town Ctr Dr Langley BC V2Y 0M7

OWNERS (continued): 1217514 BC Ltd.4231 Granville Ave, Richmond BC V7C 1E1

Jae Chow8508 – 206 St, Langley BC V2Y 2B6

AGENT: Isle of Mann Property Group401, 15336 – 31 Ave, Surrey BC V3Z 0X2

LOCATION: 7536 – 200 St, 7541 and 7591 – 202A St (see Map 2)

LEGAL: Lots 54, 55 and 57 Except: Part Road on Plan 87268, Section 23 Township 8 NWD Plan 1257

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5814 proposes to amend the Latimer Neighbourhood Plan by changing land use designation boundaries and increasing the permitted apartment height and overall density.

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5815 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Compact Lot Zones R-CL(A), R-CL(B), R-CL(RH) and R-CL(SD) and Comprehensive Development Zone CD-173 for development of 320 condominiums, 70 rental apartments, 14 single family lots, 9 rowhouse units and 12 semi-detached units.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5809, 5810, 5814 and 5815; Development Variance Permit No. 100143; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from November 3 to 14, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held:

Date: Monday, November 14

Time: 7:00pm

Place: Township of Langley Civic Facility

Fraser River Presentation Theatre, 4th Floor

Address: 20338 – 65 Avenue

To register to speak, go to www.tol.ca/speakers. Written submissions, mailed to Legislative Services at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 3J1 or emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca, will be accepted up to and during the hearing and will form part of the public record. Mayor and Council are not permitted to receive further input following the conclusion of a Public Hearing.