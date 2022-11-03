Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet and hold a Public Hearing.

AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, all persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing.

BYLAW NOS. 5809 & 5810

PROJECT NO. 07-14-0058

APPLICATION NOS. RO100234 / DV100143

OWNERS: Edward and Katherine Boettcher2060 – 206 St, Langley BC V2Z 2A4 Chester and Judy Glendenning20633 – 20 Ave, Langley BC V2Z 2A3Jeffrey Glendenning20685 – 20 Ave, Langley BC V2Z 2A3

AGENT: Coastland Engineering & Surveying Ltd.101, 19292 – 60 Ave, Surrey BC V3S 3M2

LOCATION: 20633 and 20685 – 20 Ave (see Map 1)

LEGAL: Lots 19 and 20 Section 14 Township 7 NWD Plan 58241

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5809 proposes to amend the Brookswood-Fernridge Community Plan by adding a provision to allow a minimum lot size of 3,716 m2 (0.9 ac) for the subject properties. Bylaw No. 5810 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Suburban Residential

PURPOSE: Zone SR-1 to facilitate development of 5 single family lots. A Development Variance Permit to vary minimum frontage, servicing and setback requirements is being considered in conjunction with these bylaws.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5809, 5810, 5814 and 5815; Development Variance Permit No. 100143; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from November 3 to 14, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held:

Date: Monday, November 14Time: 7:00pm

Place: Township of Langley Civic Facility

Fraser River Presentation Theatre, 4th Floor

Address: 20338 – 65 Avenue

To register to speak, go to www.tol.ca/speakers. Written submissions, mailed to Legislative Services at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 3J1 or emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca, will be accepted up to and during the hearing and will form part of the public record. Mayor and Council are not permitted to receive further input following the conclusion of a Public Hearing.