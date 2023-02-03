Proposed Zoning Changes – BYLAW NO.5826

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, February 13, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaw for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5826

PROJECT NO. 08-26-0203

APPLICATION NOS. RZ100567 / DP101076

OWNER: 1121282 BC Ltd.17915 – 94 Ave, Surrey BC V4N 4A1

AGENT: Unibuild Construction Management Ltd.202, 8433 – 132 St, Surrey BC V3W 4N8

LOCATION: 20145 – 84 Ave (see map)

LEGAL: Lot 58 Section 26 Township 8 NWD Plan 62363

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5826 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-136 to facilitate development of 42 townhouses and a 6-storey 127 unit apartment building. A Development Permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw No. 5826, Development Permit No. 101076 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from February 2 to 13, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, February 13, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.

Community Development Division | 604.533.6034