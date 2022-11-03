TOL Logo

November 03, 2022

Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, November 14, 2022 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaw for third reading.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw have the opportunity to provide written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaw. There are no speaking opportunities.

BYLAW NO. 5790

PROJECT NO. 08-23-0207

APPLICATION NOS. RZ100660/DP101240/DV100145

OWNER: 78 Avenue Development Ltd.14062 – 31A Ave, Surrey BC V4P 2J4

AGENT: Hub Engineering Inc.212, 12992 – 76 Ave, Surrey BC V3W 2V6

LOCATION: 20453 – 78 Ave (see map)

LEGAL: Lot 2 Section 23 Township 8 NWD Plan 72492

Map 2

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5790 proposes to rezone property from

PURPOSE: Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Zone R-1A, Residential Compact Lot Zones R-CL(A), R-CL(B), R-CL(RH) and R-CL(SD) to facilitate development of 15 single family lots, 8 rowhouses and 8 semi-detached units. A Development Permit for the single family lots and a Development Variance Permit to vary setback provisions are being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw No. 5790, Development Permit No. 101240, Development Variance Permit No. 100145 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from November 3 to 14, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Your comments must be received in writing for Council’s consideration.

Email: legservicesinfo@tol.ca

Mail: Legislative Services

20338 – 65 Avenue Langley, BC V2Y 3J1

Fax: 604.533.6054

Comments should be submitted by 12:00 noon on Monday, November 14, 2022 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting. Council is not permitted to receive further input following commencement of the meeting.

