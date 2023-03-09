Public Notice – BYLAW NO. 5848

Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, March 13, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5848

PROJECT NO. 08-14-0223APPLICATION NOS. RZ100611 / DP101165

OWNER: 1184854 BC Ltd.401, 15336 – 31 Ave, Surrey BC V3Z 0X2

AGENT: Isle of Mann Property Group401, 15336 – 31 Ave, Surrey BC V3Z 0X2

LOCATION: 20390 – 72 Ave (see Map 1)

LEGAL: Lot 60 Section 14 Township 8 NWD Plan 40177

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5848 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-177 to facilitate development of 46 townhouses and a four-storey 24 unit apartment building. A Development Permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5848 and 5851; Development Permit Nos. 101165 and 101305; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from March 2 to 13, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, March 13, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.

Community Development Division | 604.533.6034