Public Notice – BYLAW NO. 5851

Public Notice

Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, March 13, 2023

Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5851

PROJECT NO. 08-27-0074APPLICATION NOS. RZ100693 / DP101305

AGENT: Bearing Pointe Developments Ltd. 200, 6323 – 197 St, Langley BC V2Y 1K8

LOCATION: 8075 – 198A St (see Map 2)

LEGAL: Lot 76 Section 27 Township 8 NWD Plan 36036

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5851 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-179 to facilitate development of a five-storey office building. A Development Permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5848 and 5851; Development Permit Nos. 101165 and 101305; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from March 2 to 13, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, March 13, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.

