Public Notice – Proposed Winery Lounge and Special Event Area Endorsement

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, April 17, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider endorsement of the following application.
PROJECT NO. 10-07-0027
APPLICATION NO. LP000062
OWNER:
Chapter Estates Winery
1268 – 216 St, Langley BC V2Z 1R2
LOCATION:
1268 – 216 St (see Map 4)
LEGAL:
South Half of the South Half of the North West Quarter Section 7 Township 10 Except: Firstly: Part Subdivided by Plan LMP2024 and Secondly: Part Subdivided by Plan LMP2540, NWD
PURPOSE:
Council to consider Chapter Estates Winery’s request for endorsement to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a new winery lounge and special event area at the proposed winery. The applicant has requested a capacity of 116 persons (53 interior and 63 exterior patio) for the lounge and 160 persons for the special event area with proposed hours of operation of 9:00am to 12:00am daily.
AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that copies of the staff reports for these applications may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 6 to 17, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.
Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, April 17, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.