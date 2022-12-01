Public Notice Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, December 12, 2022 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for third reading.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws have the opportunity to provide written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws. There are no speaking opportunities.

BYLAW NO. 5811PROJECT NO. 08-22-0105APPLICATION NOS. RZ100673 / DP101333

OWNER: North Arc Properties 76 Ave Ltd.206, 13049 – 76 Ave, Surrey BC V3W 2V7

AGENT: Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd.201, 12448 – 82 Ave, Surrey BC V3W 3E9

LOCATION: 19784 and 19808 – 76 Ave (see Map 1)

LEGAL: Lots 2 and 3 Section 22 Township 8 NWD Plan 82830

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5811 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Compact Lot Zones R-CL(RH) and R-CL(SD) to facilitate development of 9 rowhouses and 18 semi-detached units. A Development Permit including variances to siting and lot depth is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw No. 5817, Development Permit No. 101333, and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from December 1 to 12, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Your comments must be received in writing for Council’s consideration.

Email: legservicesinfo@tol.ca Mail: Legislative Services20338 – 65 Avenue Langley, BC V2Y 3J1

Fax: 604.533.6054

Comments should be submitted by 12:00 noon on Monday, December 12, 2022 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting. Council is not permitted to receive further input following commencement of the meeting.