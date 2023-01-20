Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BY LAW NO. 5829

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, January 30, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5829 PROJECT NO. 10-32-0071APPLICATION NOS. RZ100705 / CR000024

OWNER: 625692 BC Ltd.27, 14500 Morris Valley Rd, Harrison Mills BC V0M 1A1

AGENT: 1211633 BC Ltd.107, 7670 Vedder Rd, Chilliwack BC V2R 4G9

LOCATION: Buidling C – 22575 Fraser Hwy (see Map 1)

LEGAL: Portion of Lot 1 Section 32 Township 10 NWD Plan BCP4386

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5829 proposes to amend Service Commercial Zone C-3 by adding “cannabis retail” as a site-specific permitted use at Building C – 22575 Fraser Highway. A non-medical cannabis retail endorsement application is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5829, 5830 and 5833; Development Permit Nos. 101304, 101307 and 101386; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from January 19 to 30, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, January 30, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.