City of Langley

April 10, 2023

Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO.5789

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, April 17, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5789

PROJECT NO. 08-14-0216

APPLICATION NO. RZ100570

OWNER:

1127354 BC Ltd.

12638 – 59A Ave, Surrey BC V3X 1V8

AGENT:

Apna Group

105, 8433 – 132 St, Surrey BC V3W 4N8

LOCATION:

6862, 6876 and 6898 – 204 St (see Map 1)

LEGAL:

Lot “A” Section 14 Township 8 NWD Plan 70837

Lot 1 Section 14 Township 8 NWD Plan 75905

Lot 41 Section 14 Township 8 NWD Plan 46469

PURPOSE:

Bylaw No. 5789 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-115 for development of 62 townhouses.
Map 1

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that copies of the staff reports for these applications may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 6 to 17, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, April 17, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.

