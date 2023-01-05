Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes Bylaw No.5818

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, January 16, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for third reading.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws have the opportunity to provide written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws. There are no speaking opportunities.

BYLAW NO. 5818PROJECT NO. 08-27-0051APPLICATION NOS. RZ100674 / DP101267

OWNER: ZZZ Properties Ltd.26020 – 31B Ave, Langley BC V4W 2Z6

AGENT: Thinkspace Architecture300, 10190 – 152A St, Surrey BC V3R 1J7

LOCATION: 8000 Block of 199 St (see Map 1)

LEGAL: Lot 6 Section 27 Township 8 NWD Plan BCP13466

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5818 proposes to amend Comprehensive Development Zone CD-57 by increasing the maximum permitted gross floor area for the subject property to facilitate development of a 5-storey multi-tenant office building. A Development Permit including a height variance is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5818 and 5827; Development Permit Nos. 101258, 101259 and 101267; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from January 5 to 16, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Your comments must be received in writing for Council’s consideration.

Email: legservicesinfo@tol.ca

Mail: Legislative Services 20338 – 65 Avenue Langley, BC V2Y 3J1

Fax: 604.533.6054

Comments should be submitted by 12:00 noon on Monday, January 16, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting. Council is not permitted to receive further input following commencement of the meeting.