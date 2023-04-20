Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO.5822

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, May 1, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5822 PROJECT NO. 08-15-0175 APPLICATION NOS. RZ100702 / DV100155

OWNER: 1352041 BC Ltd 18272 – 70 Ave, Surrey BC V3S 6Z1 AGENT: Coastland Engineering & Surveying Ltd LOCATION: 19819 – 68 Ave (see Map 1) LEGAL: Portions of Lot 72 Section 15 Township 8 NWD Plan 67215 PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5822 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Compact Lot Zone R-CL(B) for development of six single family lots. Applications for a development permit and development variance permit varying the minimum front loaded lot depth requirement for one lot have also been submitted.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5822 , Development Variance Permit No. 100155 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 20 to May 1, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, May 1, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.