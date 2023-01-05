Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO.5827

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, January 16, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for third reading.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws have the opportunity to provide written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws. There are no speaking opportunities.

BYLAW NO. 5827

PROJECT NO. 14-08-0055APPLICATION NOS. RZ100671 / DP101258 / DP101259

OWNER: 161884 Canada Inc.3030 Gilmore Divers, Burnaby BC V5G 3B4

AGENT: Beedie3030 Gilmore Divers, Burnaby BC V5G 3B4

LOCATION: 27500 Block of 60 Ave (see Map 2)

LEGAL: Portion of Parcel “A” (Reference Plan 5080) South West 1/4 Section 8 Township 14 New Westminster District Except Parcel One (Reference Plan 15620), Plans LMP51701, BCP51227, BCP51594 and EPP38776

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5827 proposes to rezone a portion of property from Rural Zone RU-1 to General Industrial Zone M-2A to facilitate development of an industrial building. Development Permits for streamside protection and form and character are being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5818 and 5827; Development Permit Nos. 101258, 101259 and 101267; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from January 5 to 16, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Your comments must be received in writing for Council’s consideration.

Email: legservicesinfo@tol.ca

Mail: Legislative Services 20338 – 65 Avenue Langley, BC V2Y 3J1

Fax: 604.533.6054

Comments should be submitted by 12:00 noon on Monday, January 16, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting. Council is not permitted to receive further input following commencement of the meeting.