Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes – BYLAW NO.5863

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, May 1, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5863 PROJECT NO. 08-34-0083 APPLICATION NOS. RZ100697 / DP101310

OWNER: 1319730 BC Ltd 3300, 1021 – Hastings St W, Vancouver BC V6E 0C3 AGENT: Orion Construction 104, 3950 – 191 St, Surrey BC V3Z 0Y6 LOCATION: 8870 – 196A St (see Map 2) LEGAL: Lot 2 Section 34 Township 8 NWD Plan 77885 PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5863 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Service Industrial Zone M-1A for development of an industrial building. A development permit application including building site variances has also been submitted.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5863 , Development Variance Permit No. 101310 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 20 to May 1, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, May 1, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.