Township of Langley Logo

April 10, 2023

Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO. 5864

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, April 17, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5864

PROJECT NO. 08-22-0103

APPLICATION NO. RZ100664 / DP101244

OWNER:

Essence Properties (Jericho Crossing) Inc.

118, 3950 – 191 St, Surrey BC V3Z 0Y6

AGENT:

Essence Properties Inc.

118, 3950 – 191 St, Surrey BC V3Z 0Y6

LOCATION:

19925 and 19957 – 78B Ave (see Map 2)

LEGAL:

Lots 7 and 8 Section 22 Township 8 NWD Plan 43906

PURPOSE:

Bylaw No. 5864 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-181 for development offour 6-storey buildings consisting of ground floor commercial space and 371 apartment units. A development permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.
Map 2

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that copies of the staff reports for these applications may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 6 to 17, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, April 17, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.

Previous story
Land Act: Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land

Just Posted

Langley’s Lauren Trotzuk is artistic director for the upcoming release of <em>9 to 5 – The Musical</em><em>, </em>being presented later this month in Abbotsford<em>. </em>(Deanne Moore/Special to Langley Advance Times)
9 to 5 gives theatre lover a platform to fight for the underdog

MC Reverend Sophia Duncey, spoke to 300 people of all ages who took part in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca)
VIDEO: Stations of the Cross returns to Fort Langley

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
PAINFUL TRUTH: Bitcoin mining ban needed

Langley Township council is considering a new plan for the 200th Street corridor and its future development. (Langley Advance Times files)
Light rail envisioned as possible future for Langley’s 200th Street