Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO. 5864

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, April 17, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5864 PROJECT NO. 08-22-0103 APPLICATION NO. RZ100664 / DP101244

OWNER: Essence Properties (Jericho Crossing) Inc. 118, 3950 – 191 St, Surrey BC V3Z 0Y6 AGENT: Essence Properties Inc. 118, 3950 – 191 St, Surrey BC V3Z 0Y6 LOCATION: 19925 and 19957 – 78B Ave (see Map 2) LEGAL: Lots 7 and 8 Section 22 Township 8 NWD Plan 43906 PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5864 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-181 for development offour 6-storey buildings consisting of ground floor commercial space and 371 apartment units. A development permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that copies of the staff reports for these applications may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 6 to 17, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, April 17, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.