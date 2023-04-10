Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes – BYLAW NO. 5873

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, April 17, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5873 PROJECT NO. 13-19-0346 APPLICATION NO. RZ100614 / DP101308

OWNER: Qualico Developments (Vancouver) Inc. AGENT: 201, 6525 – 177B St, Surrey BC V3S 5N4 LOCATION: 2542 – 267 St (see Map 3) LEGAL: Lot 16 Section 19 Township 13 NWD Plan 37802 PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5873 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Zone R-1A and Residential Compact Lot Zone R-CL(A) for development of 15 single family lots. A streamside protection development permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that copies of the staff reports for these applications may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 6 to 17, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, April 17, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.