Public Notice Proposed Zoning Changes

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, December 12, 2022 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for third reading.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws have the opportunity to provide written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws. There are no speaking opportunities.

BYLAW NO. 5817PROJECT NO. 08-14-0230APPLICATION NOS. RZ100662 / DP101286

OWNER: 1330509 BC Ltd.20246 – 2 Ave, Langley BC V2Z 0A3

AGENT: Hub Engineering Inc.212, 12992 – 76 Ave, Surrey BC V3W 2V6

LOCATION: 7106 – 204 St (see Map 2)

LEGAL: Lot 48 Section 14 Township 8 NWD Plan 61764

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5817 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Residential Compact Lot Zone R-CL(A) to facilitate development of 8 single family lots. A Development Permit is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5817, Development Permit Nos. 101286 and 101333, and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from December 1 to 12, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Your comments must be received in writing for Council’s consideration.

Email: legservicesinfo@tol.ca Mail: Legislative Services20338 – 65 Avenue Langley, BC V2Y 3J1

Fax: 604.533.6054

Comments should be submitted by 12:00 noon on Monday, December 12, 2022 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting. Council is not permitted to receive further input following commencement of the meeting.