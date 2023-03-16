Legal Notice Logo

March 16, 2023

Repairers Lien Act – Overdue Repair Invoice

Per BC Repairers Lien Act, for Deborah or Jeremy Siggs, last known address: #409-9330 Corbold St. Chilliwack, BC V2P 4A4.

Owner of 2003 Infiniti FX45, VIN: JNRBS08W03X401250, with outstanding & overdue repair invoice for $7336.29 at OpenRoad Infiniti, 5995 Collection Drive Langley, BC V3A 0C2

The vehicle will be disposed of after 30 days of the notice being served or posted, unless the person being notified takes the vehicle, or establishes a right to the vehicle, or makes an application in Supreme Court to establish their rights to the vehicle.

Previous story
Notice of Public Hearing – BYLAW No.5854

Just Posted

Broadcasters at TSN will be showcasing Canadian Elite Basketball League’s game of the week, including some coverage of the Langley-based Vancouver Bandits, who play out of LEC. The first local game being covered live will be June 6, when Bandits take on Winnipeg on home court. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
TSN will be broadcasting from Langley

The RCMP E Division headquarters in Surrey. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Our View: RCMP must be open about their fraud-fighting efforts

Major fraud investigations in B.C. are usually handled by the RCMP’s FSOC unit out of its E Division headquarters in Surrey. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fraud in B.C.: Who investigates when millions go missing?

About 180 people gathered together in the Coast Hotel ballroom on March 7 for the Langley City’s 2023 volunteer appreciation banquet, where thanks were expressed to individuals and groups who give so much to the community. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Expressing gratitude – giving thanks for volunteers

Pop-up banner image