It is with the deepest sorrow, Calla family announces the loss of their beloved aunt, Angelina Gauvin Calla. Angelina was born in North Vancouver in 1925 the second child and only daughter of Mary and Carmen Calla.

Angie was married twice, and although she never had any children of her own, she was a wonderful aunt to 15 nieces and nephews and a “special” cousin and niece to many of her extended Calla and Scali families.

Angie is the last of her generation of our branch of the North Vancouver Calla Family and she will be missed by all of the next generations for her knowledge of our history.

We love you, Auntie Ange. May your beautiful soul rest in peace.

In loving memory of Angie, the Calla family is holding the Memorial Ceremony on:

Oct 30th, 2021, at 1 pm,

North Vancouver Cemetery

1700 Lillooet Rd.

North Vancouver, BC

Followed by a reception at

Holiday Inn

700 Old Lillooet Road

North Vancouver, BC

COVID-19 Protocol applies.Obituary