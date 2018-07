July 10, 1926 – July 19, 2018

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother, nana and friend Annie Hopkins.

Love you to heaven and back. She is loved by everyone she touched.

A special thank you to the staff at Jackman Manor for the amazing care.

Celebration of Life from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 9th at the Station House Pub, 3122 Station Road, Abbotsford, BC.