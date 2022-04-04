April 4, 2022

In loving memory ~

Gord was a kind and gentle man with a big heart. He battled a long and hard fight with a serious illness.

Born in Prince George and moved to Langley for the major part of his life. He attended Langley Secondary School and then went on to work at McDonald Cedar for forty years till they closed down.

He leaves behind his wife Shari his daughter Theressa (Bill) and his brother Ivan. Grandchildren Samantha (Gord), Cameron and greatgrandchildren Lyla, Holly and David and many relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at his home in Prince George at a later date.

Cherish the good you found in Gord.

Obituary