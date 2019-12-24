March 24, 1927 – December 24, 2019

Helen Marie Englund at the age of 92 passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 6, 2019.

She was born in Vancouver, BC on March 24, 1927, married the love of her life, Raymond Englund on December 30, 1946. They were blessed with four children; Ed (Marg), Elaine Peet (Gilbert), John (Joan) and Jeff (Teta), grandchildren; Leanne (Harnish), Aaron, Amanda (Casey), Teena (Dennis), Jenn (Jason), Melina and Megan and great grandchildren Nicholas (Madison), Mattia, Ethan, Austin and Lily. Helen is survived by her sister Myrtle Knight, her sister-in-law Florence Englund and numerous nieces and nephews.

With heavy hearts we say good-bye to our Mother’s loving spirit and kind heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held in spring of 2020. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family’s on-line obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca

