Illa May Burke born March 12th, 1932 to Eunice and Carl Lovestead, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 from complications of a hip fracture. Illa is predeceased by her younger sisters Edna (Bill) (Spelay) of Cache Creek and Inez Lovestead of Langley, B.C. Illa and Edna were strong advocates for Inez as she transitioned from Woodlands to Community Living and for a time Inez shared a home with Illa. Over the years Illa was constant in her care of Inez often going to battle for her rights. Illa leaves behind Lesley Douglas (daughters Meghan and Hannah), a close family friend whom she affectionately referred to like a daughter.

Illa married the love of her life Donald (Don) Raymond Burke on July 10,1961 and was predeceased in death by her husband of 42 years. She was a devoted wife and partner to Don while they ran a machinery business in Abbotsford and more latterly became partners in the running of a dairy and beef farm on ‘O’ Avenue in Aldergrove. They will be fondly remembered as kind, hard-working and responsible farmers who kept their property and buildings in impeccable order and cared for all of their farm animals as family members. Illa was a fierce animal rights advocate, generously donating to numerous animal rights and environmental organizations throughout her life. She will be forever missed for her meticulous keeping of the books and her unwavering love of animals and nature, country music, her treasured family, the sounds of trains passing by and her ever-enduring love for her belated husband.

A ‘Celebration of Life’ Tea is being held at Aldor Acres (24990 84th Avenue, Langley, B.C.) the home and farm of Illa and Don’s very dear friends, Albert and Dorothy Anderson on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Please RSVP to 604 802-0979.