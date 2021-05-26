Loreen Hutchison

May 30, 1940 – May 26, 2021
We are sad to announce that Loreen lost her battle with cancer on March 26, 2021.
Loreen will be missed by her husband George, her daughter Robyn (Rick), her son Royce (Gisele), her granddaughters Daneel (Dan) and Chante (Trevor), and eight great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Elaina and Shirlee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to cancer research in Loreen’s name. Obituary

