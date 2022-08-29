The Suncor oil sands facility seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012. The insurance industry is grappling with whether to continue supporting fossil fuels in the face of the climate change threat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Suncor oil sands facility seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012. The insurance industry is grappling with whether to continue supporting fossil fuels in the face of the climate change threat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

COLE’s NOTES: Is it time to put warning labels on fossil fuel products?

Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says more climate literacy is needed

There’s a warning label on just about everything these days.

The federal government recently announced that new warning labels will be slapped on all kinds of healthy foods. There’s even been talk of placing individual warning labels on each cigarette in a pack — not just the pack itself.

READ MORE: Canada to require nutrition warnings on front of some packaged food

Since it seems we’re in a Canadian-warning label renaissance, is it time to start putting warning labels on fossil fuels and other products that contribute to climate change?

We’re already accustomed to safety warning labels at the gas pump, so why not add another that tells drivers how many carbon emissions come from burning fuel? Or when you buy a plane ticket, why not include the total emissions of that flight? How about a warning on gas stoves that they contribute to indoor air pollution?

I spoke with Leah Temper about the idea. Temper is with the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment and she’s leading their campaign to ban all fossil fuel advertisements.

“The campaign is acknowledging the fact that the burning of fossil fuels is leading to a public health crisis,” she said. “This public health crisis is killing — and will kill — many more people and have many more adverse health impacts than smoking.”

Studies have found that global pollution — primarily attributed to dirty air from cars, trucks and industry — is responsible for 9 million deaths every year.

READ MORE: Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

CAPE is calling for all fossil fuel ads to include disclosure of information related to carbon emissions so consumers can make informed choices.

But warning labels will have to walk a fine line where they inform the public without placing too much responsibility on individuals or desensitizing people to the issue.

Warning labels on fuels aren’t without precedent. Sweden introduced colour-coded “eco-labels” at gas pumps that show consumers the makeup and origin of their fuels.

Whether warning labels end up on these products or not, Temper says the impacts of air pollution are already impacting people.

“It requires a change in mindset. We do need this information if we’re serious about a green transition. The current level of literacy or consideration regarding the causes of climate change and our consumption is very low, so we have to work to improve it.”

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PAINFUL TRUTH: Aim for the EV tipping point

Just Posted

Multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police said a drug user triggered the smoke alarm and set off water sprinklers. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)
Updated: Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Valerie Low and Rae Desaulniers, members of the Langley Garden Club, recently toured a member’s dahlia collection. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Dahlias are stars of the late summer garden

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A summer of music in the park

Leo Benne, president and CEO of Bevo (left), and the rest of his management team will remain significant shareholders as part of the Aurora Cannabis deal.
Langley plant propagation facility signs deal with major cannabis provider in Canada

Pop-up banner image