Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

The world got to see some great hockey on Friday when Canada battled the Swedes for gold at the Junior World Championship.

It also got to see an example of poor sportsmanship when Lias Andersson, Sweden’s captain, threw his silver medal into the crowd.

Anyone who has ever competed for anything knows that “it’s not about winning, it’s about how you play the game” is a crock. And in a high-stakes game with the world watching, losing is going to be a traumatic event.

In that context, the tears shed by some of the Swedish players are understandable, and we can also understand Andersson being overcome by emotion and frustration after his team failed to achieve their goals.

Despite their skill level, these are, after all, just teenagers. Teenagers who were under pressure to win practically since they strapped on their first pair of skates. But Andersson’s later comments that “This was kind of our last chance, so this sucks,” shows his medal toss was as much the result of attitude as frustration.

For those who are mentally agreeing with Andersson and thinking “second place is just the first loser,” it’s not. Getting to second place at this level of hockey is still an incredible achievement, and one to be proud of.

Competing is about winning, but in the end, it’s about winning well. That means not only playing well and by the rules as you overcome your competition, but also being a good sportsman. Andersson’s actions and attitude robbed his team of some of their joy in getting the team to the gold medal round.

Throwing your medal into the crowd may not be on the same level of some historic sports tantrums — tennis star John McEnroe springs to mind — but it is still unsportsmanlike behaviour, something that a player of this level should be beyond, no matter his age.

Steve Kidd is senior reporter with the Penticton Western News

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

Just Posted

Springmans bring “Happy Beach” in concert

Aldergrove family group performs free show Sunday, Jan. 14 in Fort Langley

Kodiaks keep in thick of playoff action

Kodiaks came away from Winter Classic with a win and a loss to keep them in running for playoff spot

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

VIDEO: Rivermen and Chiefs go at it in Langley

Junior A rematch at The Lodge

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Aldergrove Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

Aldergrove soccer tournament returns in March

2018 Barry Bauder Spring Fling soccer tournament on the weekend of March 24-25

Police deploy spike belt to stop suspect

Incident in Vernon Sunday leads to arrest of two people

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Most Read

  • Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

    Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

  • B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

    Virtue signalling distracts from local government performance