Case numbers for Nov. 7 to 13 were released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

COVID outbreak over at seniors facility in Langley City

Fraser Health announced outbreak updates for Harrison Landing and a Mission site

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Harrison Pointe in Langley and The Cedars in Mission.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations, Fraser Health has announced.

To enter a long-term care or assisted living facility, visitors (except children under the age of vaccine eligibility, those with an approved medical exemption and visits at end-of-life) must provide proof of full vaccination (and be at least seven days past their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine).

Visitors are required to be screened for signs and symptoms of illness, including COVID-19 symptoms, and asked to sign in for contact tracing purposes, prior to entry of every visit.

Visitors who do not demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated may visit outdoors and must adhere to all infection prevention and control requirements, including wearing a medical mask (for people age five years and older) during their entire visit. Exceptions related to compassionate care (e.g. end-of-life care), will be considered on an individual case basis with additional preventative measures in place, the health authority announced.

For more information about visitor guidelines, visit fraserhealth.ca/visitor.

Fraser Health is encouraging the public to, if they are showing symptoms, to go to a collection centre which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website. Langley’s testing centre is at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

