Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Federal seniors’ minister outlines pandemic supports

Extra measures being taken to protect seniors and those who are around them

Dear Editor,

As our economy starts to reopen, the health and safety of Canadians is our number one priority.

That’s why the Government of Canada is acting now to put the right tools in place before a potential second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

We have negotiated a Safe Restart Agreement with the provinces and territories that will invest $19 billion to protect the health of Canadians and ensure they can safely return to work.

This agreement bolsters the capacity of the provinces and territories to conduct contact tracing and testing, with a goal to have capacity for up to 200,000 tests a day across the country. This is vital to containing future outbreaks quickly before they spread.

To better protect seniors in long-term care homes, we are funding infection prevention measures and expanding eligibility for federal infrastructure funds so they can be used to modernize and renovate long-term care facilities.

We have set up a contingency reserve of personal protective equipment so front line and essential workers have the vital protection they need to do their jobs.

The Agreement also makes a significant investment to ensure sufficient and safe childcare is available for families. By ensuring staff and children are safe, parents will have the peace of mind to feel confident returning to work.

The federal government is creating a temporary national sick leave program so no one feels pressured to go to work when sick. The program will provide 10 days of paid sick leave to workers who do not already qualify through their employers to ensure they can stay home and get well.

Throughout these difficult times, Canadians have stood together to look out for one another and protect our communities.

Our government will continue to ensure that Canadians have the supports to stay safe and get through this pandemic.

Deb Schulte, Canada’s Minister of Seniors

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Seniors in care need some freedoms restored

Just Posted

Top player returns to coach volleyball at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Alicia Perrin is four-time Canada West all-star and two-time All-Canadian

VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster racks up wins as competitive riding resumes at Thunderbird Show Park

Events are being held without spectators, but fans can watch via video

Traffic tie-up on Hwy. 1 due to vehicle in ditch

Westbound on Hwy. 1 is slow going

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Ryan’s Regards: Pack your mask and hit the road

A summer vacation was filled with fun times and social distancing measures

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Stranded teenagers rescued from Cascade Falls by Mission Search and Rescue Society

SAR called twice in three-day period about stranded kids at the falls

Most Read