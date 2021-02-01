David Clements David Clements

David Clements David Clements

GREEN BEAT: Langley first outside Vancouver to approve climate action plan

Just like with COVID, everyone needs to do its part to save the environment

By David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times

The year 2020 will be always be remembered as the year the COVID-19 pandemic erupted and disrupted our way of life.

Hopefully, 2021 will be marked by better news.

In terms of the pandemic things are already looking up, thanks to vaccines and heroic efforts by many.

Another piece of good news is that Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, the Township of Langley council approved a strategic plan with a built-in 30-year legacy.

READ MORE: Plan to fight climate change gets nod from Langley Township council

Just as we are hoping to bring cases of COVID-19 to zero in the very near future, in just 30 years the Township’s climate action plan will bring the Township’s carbon emissions to zero.

I conduct scientific research on the downstream effects of the world’s burgeoning carbon footprint, specifically how it threatens to reduce tree health and increase the invasiveness of invasive weeds.

Even if Langley succeeds in reaching zero emissions by 2050 (as well as the short-term goal of 45-per-cent reduction by 2030), in itself this achievement will have only a tiny effect on the problems I study.

However, just as each of us are told by medical officials to “do our part” to fight the virus, the fact that Langley Township has stepped up to the plate sends a signal way out into the outfield.

Langley was only the second local municipality after Vancouver to approve a climate action plan, and this leadership step will probably attract many other players to get into the game.

Ultimately, once places all around the world develop similar plans, the global reduction in carbon emissions will hit a home run against the invasive weeds taking advantage of climate change and many other costly issues.

RELATED: Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

However, the benefits of the Jan. 25 decision go far beyond carbon.

When you aim to reduce carbon emissions, you end up with cleaner air and water, and more livable communities where people can get places on foot or by bicycle or public transit, and where many of the places they are going are parks green with vegetation pulling carbon out of the air.

There is a short-term cost calculated roughly at $130 per Township of Langley household per year during the next 10 years.

However, as we are learning so much about these days, short-term sacrifices can pay great dividends down the road, especially if we can eventually take our collective foot off the gas.

2050 here we come!

RECENT GREEN BEAT COLUMN: The salmon just keep swimming

.

David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University

.

Is there more to the story? Email: roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeEnvironmentLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: What hope means to a 10-year-old Langley child

Just Posted

Langley RCMP announced two arrests that followed recent crimes. (Black Press Media files)
Langley robber arrested after making off with carton of smokes

His trail led from a convenience store to a nearby motel

David Clements David Clements
GREEN BEAT: Langley first outside Vancouver to approve climate action plan

Just like with COVID, everyone needs to do its part to save the environment

An individual with COVID-19 was at Walnut Grove Secondary on Jan. 28, 2021, according to Fraser Health. (Google photo)
10 schools in Langley on COVID exposure list after latest addition

Infected individual was at Walnut Grove Secondary on Jan. 28

Lynn Fripps Elementary class go on a StoryWalk with Teacher Librarian Jennifer Fernandes during Family Literacy Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Walk-through stories at Lynn Fripps school in Langley

Willoughby K-5 school puts reading in motion

Pete Ryan, known all over the world for his chainsaw carvings, died on Friday, Jan. 8. He was 70 years old. (Contributed Photo/Dignity Memorial)
VIDEO: Chainsaw carving icon Pete Ryan left an ‘enduring’ legacy of statues in Langley City

Former councillor who brokered deals for the carvings says they should be better maintained

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

(Photo: cstmikewoolley on Instagram)
TransLink ‘preparing for disruption’ as Canada Line union gears up for strike

Workers voted 98% in favour of striking back in November

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Most Read