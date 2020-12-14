David Clements is a columnist with the Langley Advance Times

David Clements is a columnist with the Langley Advance Times

GREEN BEAT: The salmon just keep swimming

When life’s fights seem too impossible to win, think of the perseverance of these fish

By David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times

Often, when I watch the rain out my window or listen to it pour down on my rooftop in the night this time of year, my mind turns to the salmon that are reveling in the rain.

For the salmon, the rain means higher water levels enabling them to traverse parts of our local streams that become inaccessible during the dry months of late summer.

RECENT GREEN BEAT: Viruses have truly gone viral

What really spurs them on is the tantalizing scent of their home stream, where they were born.

Like a child intent on a cookie, the salmon are obsessed with their goal and little will stop them.

The cookie jar has to be pretty out of reach for the salmon not to make it, especially for our rugged coho salmon that often spawn in very small ditches.

One impediment to salmon was a blocked culvert at West Langley Hall in Walnut Grove, and thanks to a Township of Langley project this summer, local residents were able to see salmon in parts of West Munday Creek this fall for the first time in 14 years.

Speaking of seeing salmon, this is a perfect time to look for these intrepid fish in our local streams.

RELATED: Replacing plugged-up culverts produces record salmon numbers in Langley creek

In Langley we are blessed with 11 major watersheds with salmon: West Creek, Nathan Creek, Murray Creek, Salmon River, Yorkson Creek (including West Munday Creek), Nicomekl River, Pepin Creek, Anderson Creek, Bertrand Creek, Latimer Creek, and Little Campbell River watersheds.

During a recent morning, I sought the salmon out in Williams Park, in the Salmon River watershed.

Sure enough, the brilliant red coho were there, fighting their way upstream to their birthplace to spawn and keep the circle of life going before their exhausted bodies wore out completely.

PAST GREEN BEAT: Five ‘big moves’ would allow Langley to lead boldly

They were quite a sight, nose pointed upstream, stopping for a while, and then pushing themselves against the current, occasionally splashing in the shallow waters.

These coho had spent one or two years in their natal stream before heading to the ocean, and had somehow survived the gauntlet of hazards encountered in the sea, and everywhere in between.

They had left minnow-sized and returned nearly two-feet long and packed with current-fighting muscles.

Surely, these rugged creatures are an inspiration to us as we often find ourselves tiredly swimming upstream, and tempted to lay back and let the current pull us away from our goals.

When that happens to you, think of the salmon, and just keep swimming!

.

David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University

.

EnvironmentLangleySalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Temporary church closure safest for all

Just Posted

Trevor Longo celebrated a real-world goal against Victoria Royals on Feb. 28 at Langley Events Centre. Now, he has several virtual hockey wins to his credit, part of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants player makes finals of virtual hockey tournament

Trevor Longo will play for Langley-based team in the final eight of the Memorial eCup

Ellexis, Ella, Everett, Tonya, and Chris Wejr went all out for the holiday season. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Shortreed’s Chris Wejr and his family invite the community to come check out their decor

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
GREEN BEAT: The salmon just keep swimming

When life’s fights seem too impossible to win, think of the perseverance of these fish

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Langley around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (File photo)
Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning

The collision involved a single-vehicle

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Most Read