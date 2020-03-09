Surrey City Centre is the subject of a Home Buying 101 Forum hosted by Homebuilders Association Vancouver and BC Housing on March 24, 2020. (City of Surrey)

Home Buying 101 Forum to help buyers get the condo or house of their dreams

Free event takes place March 24 at Surrey City Hall

The real estate market in Metro Vancouver might be recovering in 2020 but it’s still not an easy game for prospective buyers.

Some parts are more achievable than others – while Downtown Vancouver might be out of reach for many, a 35-minute SkyTrain ride takes buyers to Surrey City Centre, which is expected to double in population by 2041 and become the province’s second-biggest urban hub, with more than 100 languages spoken in this geographically-centred part of Metro Vancouver.

Homebuilders Association Vancouver’s CEO Ron Rapp said the organization’s upcoming Home Buying 101 Forum is an “excellent opportunity for consumers thinking of purchasing a new home,” whether now or in the near future.

“It provides an opportunity to empower and inform purchasers with the knowledge required before undertaking such an important decision,” Rapp said of the event, which is aimed at first-time home buyers, parents helping their children get into a home, and those new to the region.

The forum will target rumours and misinformation about the mortgage stress test and recently skyrocketing condo insurance worries by bringing in experts on the real estate market, share strategies and show attendees how to maximize their buying power.

The Home Buying 101 Forum, presented in part by BC Housing, takes place on March 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Surrey City Hall. The event is free to attend, either in person or by livestream, but those interested must preregister at: https://havan.ca/event/homebuying101forum.

Forum topics and participants include:

Shayne Ramsay, CEO, BC Housing (Moderator)

Expo (Educational Tradeshow) 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Panel 1: Know your Local Market 5 p.m – 5:45 p.m.

Jamie Squires, VP & Managing Broker, Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing

Collette Gerber, In-coming President, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

  • Trends: new housing forms emerging; millennial trending markets; developments in planning stages
  • Trending Markets, finding a local realtor.

Panel 2: Financial Strategies 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m .

Alisa Aragon, Mortgage Expert, Bridgestone Financing Pros with DLC Mountainview Ltd.

Clint Grayson, District Vice President, HomeEquity Bank

John Wiebe, Partner, Kuhn LLP

  • Mortgage outlook – amortization, B-20 stress test; Fixed vs variable mortgages
  • Buying options to enter the market, reverse mortgages – Bank of Mom & Dad
  • Re-finance for a Laneway (helping to retain your equity; multi-generational living)
  • Understand risk factors of alternative lending options to enter the market

Panel 3: Smart Shopping 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wendy Acheson, VP & Registrar, Licensing and Consumer Services branch of BC Housing

Tony Gioventu, Executive Director, Condominium Home Owners’ Association of BC

Glenn Duxbury, Owner & Founder, Duxbury & Associates-Building Inspection and Consulting Ltd

Laszlo Antal, Business Development, Associa

  • Benefits of buying new with New Home Warranty Insurance
  • Strata bylaw update; depreciation reports; Strata insurance
  • Home inspections
  • What your property manager does for you.

Black Press Media is a media sponsor of the Homebuilders Association Vancouver event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: We can’t ignore the little things, lest they grow into a pandemic

Just Posted

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

WEATHER: Fog patches to dissipate giving way to sunny weather in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Odd Thoughts: Big Bear delivers better future

Tens of thousands of Canadians arrived by boat in the 1950s, escaping the devastation of war

VIDEO: “The boat has gone to boat heaven”

Langley women who lost her houseboat is working to move forward with help from GoFundMe campaign

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Young victim of fatal early-morning crash in Chilliwack remembered as ‘loving and caring’

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Megan Sawatzky to help cover funeral costs

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case connected to Surrey high school

‘Risk is low’ at Sullivan Heights Secondary, officials say

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Most Read