It’s no joke – Langley resident suggest dressing the part April Fool’s Day and picking up litter

A local letter writer suggests it could be a springtime tradition and would help tidy the community

A member of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts dressed on costume for a fundraiser for the Langley Shrine Club a few years ago. A local resident suggests people dig out their costumes and tidy their neighbourhoods on April Fool’s Day. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

I am inviting all to join in a new tradition for April 1, 2023.

Dress up like a fool, and walk around your neigborhood picking trash.

There could be a huge winner called the Langleys Communities!

Marcel Larouche, Walnut Grove

