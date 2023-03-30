A member of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts dressed on costume for a fundraiser for the Langley Shrine Club a few years ago. A local resident suggests people dig out their costumes and tidy their neighbourhoods on April Fool’s Day. (Langley Advance Times files)

A member of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts dressed on costume for a fundraiser for the Langley Shrine Club a few years ago. A local resident suggests people dig out their costumes and tidy their neighbourhoods on April Fool’s Day. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s no joke – Langley resident suggest dressing the part April Fool’s Day and picking up litter

A local letter writer suggests it could be a springtime tradition and would help tidy the community

Dear Editor,

I am inviting all to join in a new tradition for April 1, 2023.

Dress up like a fool, and walk around your neigborhood picking trash.

There could be a huge winner called the Langleys Communities!

Marcel Larouche, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Annual household hazardous waste collection event is each autumn

• READ MORE: Langley students take on invasive Himalayan blackberries

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Incumbents allowed Langley City infrastructure deficit

Just Posted

A member of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts dressed on costume for a fundraiser for the Langley Shrine Club a few years ago. A local resident suggests people dig out their costumes and tidy their neighbourhoods on April Fool’s Day. (Langley Advance Times files)
It’s no joke – Langley resident suggest dressing the part April Fool’s Day and picking up litter

A fire crew was blocking traffic on 56 Avenue in Langley. The road, between 240th and 248th Street, was closed for more than an hour after a three-vehicle crash closed the road Sunday March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Alcohol possible factor in triple crash: RCMP

In the third part of our series on fraud, we look at Matthew Brooks, convicted of a $6 million bank fraud, whose home was targeted in a drive-by shooting that was never solved. Others lost millions to Brooks just before and during a lengthy RCMP investigation. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
FRAUD IN B.C.: Millions vanished from Langley roadbuilder at centre of lengthy fraud investigation

Aldergrove United Soccer Club hosted 23 men’s and 6 women’s teams at the annual Barry Bauder Memorial tournament and fundraiser at Aldergrove Athletic Park March 25-26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A ‘well-attended’ Barry Bauder Memorial in Aldergrove

Pop-up banner image