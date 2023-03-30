A member of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts dressed on costume for a fundraiser for the Langley Shrine Club a few years ago. A local resident suggests people dig out their costumes and tidy their neighbourhoods on April Fool’s Day. (Langley Advance Times files)
It’s no joke – Langley resident suggest dressing the part April Fool’s Day and picking up litter
A local letter writer suggests it could be a springtime tradition and would help tidy the community
Dear Editor,
I am inviting all to join in a new tradition for April 1, 2023.
Dress up like a fool, and walk around your neigborhood picking trash.
There could be a huge winner called the Langleys Communities!
Marcel Larouche, Walnut Grove
EnvironmentLetter to the Editor
