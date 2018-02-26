Langley man on overturned scooter receives help

A Langley woman expresses appreciation a Good Samaritan who came to an older person’s aid.

Dear Editor,

I would like to publicly thank the gentleman who got out of his vehicle at a red light at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 208th Street, to help a senior in his scooter who had possibly spilled over with the wet snow.

I was at least five cars back, wondering if it had been an accident or he had broke down.

I watched the drivers in front of me go around the stopped vehicle.

Any one of them must have seen what happened but drove on.

I stopped on the right hand turn and thanked the man for helping as he waited with the person in the scooter (all bundled up, possibly for a day out to enjoy the sunshine) to make sure he crossed the intersection safely.

I understand we all have places we need to be, but if it is for just a few minutes that you can help, please do.

Debbie Barham, Langley

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Just Posted

UPDATED: Coquihalla reopens northbound, 29 sent to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

VIDEO: A walk through history, in costume

Tour a bid to shed light on overlooked French-Canadian history, organizer says

VIDEO: Langley teams compete in provincial basketball championships

2018 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament is underway at the Langley Events Centre

Langley Christian places second in senior boys AA Fraser Valley final

Next up: the provincials in March

VIDEO: Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Most Read