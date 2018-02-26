Langley man on overturned scooter receives help

Dear Editor,

I would like to publicly thank the gentleman who got out of his vehicle at a red light at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 208th Street, to help a senior in his scooter who had possibly spilled over with the wet snow.

I was at least five cars back, wondering if it had been an accident or he had broke down.

I watched the drivers in front of me go around the stopped vehicle.

Any one of them must have seen what happened but drove on.

I stopped on the right hand turn and thanked the man for helping as he waited with the person in the scooter (all bundled up, possibly for a day out to enjoy the sunshine) to make sure he crossed the intersection safely.

I understand we all have places we need to be, but if it is for just a few minutes that you can help, please do.

Debbie Barham, Langley