The family of a Langley senior is frustrated at the lack of communication on his vaccination. (Black Press Media files)

The family of a Langley senior is frustrated at the lack of communication on his vaccination. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: 100-year-old Langley war veteran awaits COVID jab

Family says Fraser Health tells them to wait when they ask about his vaccination

Dear Editor,

I have sent this email 10 February and neither myself nor my Dad has heard anything. I call Fraser Health, and it is still wait.

Why if we have had this COVID for over a year are the health departments not better prepared?

I am sending this email concerning my 97-year-old father, Frank Kellins, who is a WW2 RCAF veteran, whose only wish at this time in his life is to make “100.”

He lives in his own apartment in Langley City, with no assistance and wants it to stay that way. He is not in any senior’s home, nor will he be. He is a determined man who is healthy enough to still get his driving licence and is still driving.

• READ MORE: B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan

I have been phoning Fraser Health and his doctor’s office regarding when and where he can go to have his vaccination. He will be contacted, just wait. Just wait for what? The virus to hit him badly.

Then I hear the homeless people, some who choose to live that way. Then also the prisoners, who have done something against the law to be incarcerated, were also vaccinated. Why them and not him.

So my father who fought for his country, still waits and waits and waits. My father who missed the birth of his first child due to fighting for his country, still waits.

Where is the justice here?

When can he expect to hear? When and where?

Linda Kellins, Surrey

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley reader says Portugal solved overdose crisis

Just Posted

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for two more schools. (Langley Schools)
Two more Langley schools added to COVID exposure list

District says individuals are isolating at home

Eleven bags of litter along 200th Street was collected by seven volunteers on the weekend. (Jocelyn Titus/Special to The Star)
Seven volunteers pick eleven bags worth of trash along 200th Street in Langley

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Clean Up Aldergrove group held a pick on Sunday

The lease on Hangar 17 at Langley Regional Airport is being disputed in court, as the Township tries to end it and the tenant tries to hold on. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Battle over Langley Airport hangar goes to Court of Appeal

A judge has frozen any eviction until the case is decided

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

Langley RCMP were called to a cul-de-sac on 199th Street near 53rd Avenue early Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after several shots were fired. One person was arrested. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: one arrested after report of shots fired in Langley City neighbourhood

RCMP respond to early morning incident

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

Photo: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP arrests two boys, age 16, during dial-a-dope investigation in Whalley

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one boy is ‘alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest’

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Most Read