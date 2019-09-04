(Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Adults not setting example on climate change, Langley woman writes

Lines of vehicles can be seen outside local schools, contradicting messages about environmentalism

Dear Editor,

Another school year has started. So has the constant parade of vehicles of parents driving their children to school.

Here we are trying to instill climate change values in the next generation, but we can not seem do do it ourselves. Instead of getting together and car-pooling or taking the time to walk, parents drive their own chldren to and from school.

It is not even like you see electric vehicles lined up on both sides of the road outside the school. No, there are SUVs, pickups, oh and classic cars with collector plates (which is not allowed according to ICBC conditions of insurance).

How can we expect the next generation to take care of the planet when we do not care enough to show them how?

Shannon Dykhuizen, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: ICBC boss responds to accusations of failing to adapt

Just Posted

Surviving a crash: how a few millimetres made all the difference for Aldergrove resident

Semi trailer ‘pinned’ Sarah Champoux inside her truck cab

Boy struck, injured near Langley pedestrian crossing bridge

He suffered internal injuries and required surgery

Current Langley councillor demands apology from former councillor

Accusations of defamation are unfounded, says ex-Township politician Angie Quaale

Tax penalties higher in Langley Township than neighbours

The mayor expects change by next year to lower the penalty

Langley players help B.C. teams to medal wins at national championships

Gold and silver harvested at field and box lacrosse tournaments

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Lower Mainland nursery’s plan to house 70 temporary workers hailed as a ‘template’ for other farms

Council lauds farm’s proposal to build new housing for temporary foreign workers

Public should stay away from target of latest Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police say man shot in Fraser Heights this week poses ‘a risk to public safety’

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

If you think the Lower Mainland experienced a cooler-than-normal summer, you’re W-R-O-N-G

As summers go, 2019 seemed cool. But it was anything but according to Environment Canada

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Most Read